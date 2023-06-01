Zamp (BVMF:ZAMP3) Price Target Decreased by 11.40% to 9.38

The average one-year price target for Zamp (BVMF:ZAMP3) has been revised to 9.38 / share. This is an decrease of 11.40% from the prior estimate of 10.59 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.67 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 146.30% from the latest reported closing price of 3.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zamp. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZAMP3 is 0.02%, a decrease of 23.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.11% to 13,464K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EMGAX - Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 3,256K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,093K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,016K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,149K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 862K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

