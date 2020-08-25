World Markets
Zambia's ZCCM-IH in talks with Glencore about increasing stake in Mopani

LUSAKA/JOHANNESBURG, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Glencore GLEN.L and Zambia's mining investment arm ZCCM-IH ZCCM.LZ are in talks about ZCCM-IH potentially acquiring additional shares in Glencore subsidiary Mopani Copper Mines, Glencore and Zambia's mines minister said on Tuesday.

ZCCM-IH currently holds a 10% stake in Mopani Copper Mines. Glencore is the majority owner with 73.1% and First Quantum Minerals FM.TO owns 16.9%.

Glencore said it was in discussions with ZCCM-IH "and other shareholders", adding that discussions were progressing and further updates would be issued as appropriate.

