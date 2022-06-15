World Markets
Zambia's ZCCM-IH hires Rothschild & Co for Mopani Copper Mines restructuring

Helen Reid Reuters
Zambia's state-owned mining investment firm ZCCM-IH on Wednesday said it had hired investment bank Rothschild & Co for the strategic review of Mopani Copper Mines "to ensure its sustainability and continued development".

JOHANNESBURG, June 15 (Reuters) - Zambia's state-owned mining investment firm ZCCM-IH ZCCM.LZ on Wednesday said it had hired investment bank Rothschild & Co for the strategic review of Mopani Copper Mines "to ensure its sustainability and continued development".

ZCCM-IH said in late April it was looking for a financial adviser to restructure Mopani and help find a new external investor for the mining complex, which Glencore sold back to the state in January last year.

Copper production at the more than 90-year-old mine and smelter complex has fallen and it has been struggling to pay suppliers on time.

"MCM has been a landmark asset and an internationally renowned operation within the global mining landscape for decades and remains of particular importance to both the surrounding communities and the Zambian nation at large," ZCCM-IH said in a statement.

The restructuring process is expected to be completed within six months, ZCCM-IH said, with the option of a further six-month extension.

