Zambia's ZCCM-IH hires Rothschild & Co for Mopani Copper Mines restructuring
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 (Reuters) - Zambia's state-owned mining investment firm ZCCM-IH ZCCM.LZ on Wednesday said it had hired investment bank Rothschild & Co for the strategic review of Mopani Copper Mines.
ZCCM-IH said in late April it was looking for a financial adviser to restructure Mopani and help find a new external investor for the mining complex, which Glencore sold back to the state in January last year.
