Zambia's ZCCM-IH hires Rothschild & Co for Mopani Copper Mines restructuring

Helen Reid Reuters
Zambia's state-owned mining investment firm ZCCM-IH on Wednesday said it had hired investment bank Rothschild & Co for the strategic review of Mopani Copper Mines.

ZCCM-IH said in late April it was looking for a financial adviser to restructure Mopani and help find a new external investor for the mining complex, which Glencore sold back to the state in January last year.

