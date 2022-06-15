Zambia's ZCCM-IH hires Rothschild & Co for Mopani Copper Mines restructuring

JOHANNESBURG, June 15 (Reuters) - Zambia's state-owned mining investment firm ZCCM-IH ZCCM.LZ on Wednesday said it had hired investment bank Rothschild & Co for the strategic review of Mopani Copper Mines.

ZCCM-IH said in late April it was looking for a financial adviser to restructure Mopani and help find a new external investor for the mining complex, which Glencore sold back to the state in January last year.

