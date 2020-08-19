World Markets

Zambia's vice president tests positive for COVID-19

Contributor
Emma Rumney. Reuters
Published

Zambia's vice president Inonge Mutukwa on Wednesday tested positive for the coronavirus, the presidency said in a statement, which also said her condition was stable and she was in self isolation at home.

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Zambia's vice president Inonge Mutukwa on Wednesday tested positive for the coronavirus, the presidency said in a statement, which also said her condition was stable and she was in self isolation at home.

"The vice president has some mild symptoms that are being managed appropriately ... She is in high spirits and working virtually ..." the statement said.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular