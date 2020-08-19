Zambia's vice president tests positive for COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Zambia's vice president Inonge Mutukwa on Wednesday tested positive for the coronavirus, the presidency said in a statement, which also said her condition was stable and she was in self isolation at home.

"The vice president has some mild symptoms that are being managed appropriately ... She is in high spirits and working virtually ..." the statement said.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.