Zambia's restructuring plan positive for rating - S&P Global

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Zambia's credit rating is likely to be lifted out of its current default status if the government manages to strike a long-awaited debt restructuring deal with its international bondholders, ratings agency S&P Global said on Monday.

Zambia's government secured an agreement with its main bilateral creditors including China last week, a move expected to pave the way for a follow-up deal with international bondholders in the coming months.

"The government's signing of updated terms and conditions on its three outstanding Eurobonds would likely be positive for the ratings," said S&P, which has had Zambia's foreign currency rating at the 'selective default' level since 2020.

It added though that a clause in last week's deal that will mean Zambia will pay its creditors back faster if its economy makes a strong rebound, could make the rating process harder.

It "could cloud our forecasts of the government’s fiscal and debt positions," S&P said.

(Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Karin Strohecker)

