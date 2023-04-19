Zambia's official creditors expected to sign debt relief MOU in May - sources

LUSAKA, April 19 (Reuters) - Zambia's official creditors are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding on debt relief to the country in May, a key step needed to pave the way for more funding from the International Monetary Fund, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Zambia has been in default since 2020 when it became one of the first major sovereign casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic era, though progress in overhauling its debt burden has been slow.

The IMF wants official creditors - which met on Tuesday - to outline in a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the government specific modalities of how they intend to deliver debt relief aligned with the parameters of a $1.3 billion 38-month programme signed off by the fund's board in August 2022.

"There was progress and the next meeting is in two or three weeks time and MOU is expected to be signed," said one source on condition of anonymity.

The government reached a preliminary deal on the first review of the programme with the fund during a staff visit which ended in early April, but needs the executive board to sign off the deal for funds to be deployed.

"Agreement was reached on nearly all the issues that were holding back progress and the MoU is likely to be signed next month," a second source said.

Zambia is hoping for more than $8 billion of debt relief in a restructuring widely seen as both a key test case of the G20's Common Framework vehicle and Beijing’s willingness to swallow losses on loans it has extended to poorer countries.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula in Lusaka, writing by Karin Strohecker, editing by William Maclean)

