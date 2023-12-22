News & Insights

World Markets

Zambia's official and private creditors meeting over restructuring proposal: president

December 22, 2023 — 03:39 am EST

Written by Chris Mfula for Reuters ->

Adds detail on creditors meeting and context in paragraphs 1,3

LUSAKA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Zambia's official and private creditors are meeting to reach agreement over a restructuring proposal for $3 billion of bonds that official creditors had rejected last month, President Hakainde Hichilema said on Friday.

Hichilema added that 98% of the southern African country's official creditors had signed a memorandum of understanding on debt restructuring.

Zambia was the first African country to default on its debts during the COVID-19 pandemic and its restructuring efforts have been hampered by repeated delays.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.