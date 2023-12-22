Zambia's official and private creditors meeting over restructuring proposal: president

Adds detail on creditors meeting and context in paragraphs 1,3

LUSAKA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Zambia's official and private creditors are meeting to reach agreement over a restructuring proposal for $3 billion of bonds that official creditors had rejected last month, President Hakainde Hichilema said on Friday.

Hichilema added that 98% of the southern African country's official creditors had signed a memorandum of understanding on debt restructuring.

Zambia was the first African country to default on its debts during the COVID-19 pandemic and its restructuring efforts have been hampered by repeated delays.

