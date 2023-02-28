Zambia's Mopani halts mine shaft operations after worker dies

LUSAKA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Zambia's Mopani Copper Mines has suspended operations at one of its shafts in Kitwe, more than 350 km north of the capital Lusaka, following an accident which led to a worker dying, it said on Tuesday.

"The incident happened at (the) 3360 feet level as a team of contractor employees were allegedly loading sludge into a stationary underground rail wagon. One contractor employee sustained fatal injuries in the process," it said in a statement, adding the circumstances surrounding the accident were still uncertain.

Operations at the South Ore Body Shaft were suspended for investigations by government authorities, the company said.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; editing by Jason Neely)

((chris.mfula@thomsonreuters.com; +260966882814))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.