Zambia's Mopani halts mine shaft operations after worker dies

February 28, 2023 — 06:07 am EST

Written by Chris Mfula for Reuters ->

LUSAKA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Zambia's Mopani Copper Mines has suspended operations at one of its shafts in Kitwe, more than 350 km north of the capital Lusaka, following an accident which led to a worker dying, it said on Tuesday.

"The incident happened at (the) 3360 feet level as a team of contractor employees were allegedly loading sludge into a stationary underground rail wagon. One contractor employee sustained fatal injuries in the process," it said in a statement, adding the circumstances surrounding the accident were still uncertain.

Operations at the South Ore Body Shaft were suspended for investigations by government authorities, the company said.

