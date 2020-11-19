World Markets

Zambia's mining assets won't be taken by bondholders -mines minister

Contributor
Chris Mfula Reuters
Published

Zambia doesn't expect its mining assets to be taken away by bondholders and has no plans to sell its shares in mining companies despite defaulting on part of its debt last week, Mines Minister Richard Musukwa said on Thursday.

By Chris Mfula

LUSAKA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Zambia doesn't expect its mining assets to be taken away by bondholders and has no plans to sell its shares in mining companies despite defaulting on part of its debt last week, Mines Minister Richard Musukwa said on Thursday.

Zambia hopes to "strike a win-win situation" with bondholders, Musukwa said after Africa's no.2 copper producer failed to pay the $42.5 million coupon on its Eurobond debt last Friday.

Zambia's mining assets have been in the spotlight as the country's financial situation deteriorated this year and the pandemic prompted mining giant Glencore GLEN.L to shutter its Mopani Copper Mines operation, angering the government.

Musukwa said negotiations with Glencore on increasing the government's stake in Mopani - a result of the disagreement over temporarily shutting the mine - are nearing a conclusion.

Reuters reported in August that Glencore had put its entire 73.1% stake in Mopani on the table in the talks with Zambia, whose mining investment arm ZCCM-IH holds 10% currently.

Zambia produced 646,111 tonnes of copper between January and September 2020, up from 590,321 tonnes in the same period last year, Musukwa said, attributing the 9.45% rise to increased mine output.

Copper production for 2020 is expected to be 820,000 tonnes, Musukwa said.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; editing by Promit Mukherjee and Jason Neely)

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +27 66 156 5214;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why now is the case for international markets

    Franklin Templeton Head of Global Index Portfolio Management Dina Ting joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss why now is the case for international markets and how recent market events have created new opportunities.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters