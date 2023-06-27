Zambia's KCM shuts Nchanga smelter for repairs after leak

LUSAKA, June 27 (Reuters) - Zambia's Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) has shut down its Nchanga smelter for 21 days for repair work after a molten metal leakage from one of the furnaces, the company said on Tuesday.

There was no loss of life or injuries as a result of Monday's leak and the incident has been reported to the mine safety department, the company's statement said.

"The shutdown period will be used to conduct repairs to the furnace before commencing system heating-up to restart the processing plant," it said.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula Editing by David Goodman)

((chris.mfula@thomsonreuters.com ; +260966882814))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.