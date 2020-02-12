World Markets

Zambia's GDP to exceed 3% as copper-producer steps up spending

Reuters
Zambia's economy will grow by more than 3% in 2020 from around 2% last year, Finance Minister Bwalya Ng'andu said on Wednesday, while the fiscal deficit is set to remain elevated as the government borrows more to fund spending.

Economic growth in Africa's second-largest copper producer has been hampered by electricity shortages after drought hit hydropower generation, and the government is focusing on building green energy capacity to plug the gap.

