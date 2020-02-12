Zambia's GDP to exceed 3% as copper-producer steps up spending

LUSAKA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Zambia's economy will grow by more than 3% in 2020 from around 2% last year, Finance Minister Bwalya Ng'andu said on Wednesday, while the fiscal deficit is set to remain elevated as the government borrows more to fund spending.

Economic growth in Africa's second-largest copper producer has been hampered by electricity shortages after drought hit hydropower generation, and the government is focusing on building green energy capacity to plug the gap.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Catherine Evans )

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.