Zambia's finance ministry seeks debt advisors

LUSAKA, March 31 (Reuters) - Zambia is looking for financial advisors to help ensure the sustainability of its debt and manage any loans maturing from next year and beyond, the ministry of finance said on Tuesday.

Even before the coronavirus outbreak forced lockdowns across the globe, which have had a major impact on demand for raw materials, Zambia, Africa's second largest copper producer had been wrestling with a growing public debt.

Finance ministry spokesman Chileshe Kandeta told Reuters the government had issued a request for proposals to provide advisory services on liability management and debt.

Zambia's external debt had increased to $11.2 billion from $10.23 billion at the end of June 2019, Finance Minister Bwalya Ng'andu said last week.

The request for proposals was issued as part of the Zambia's asset liability management exercise, including project rescoping and refinancing of Zambia's Eurobonds, Kandeta said.

"We intend to use the services of the advisors as we have done in the past and in line with signed agreements with lenders," Kandeta said.

Until 2018, Zambia retained two commercial banks to provide advisory services on any asset liability exercises on its debt portfolio, Kandeta said.

He said the government had no intention of unilaterally restructuring its debt without conuslting creditors and would respect agreements.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((chris.mfula@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.