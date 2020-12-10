Zambia's finance minister sets aside 47.7 billion kwacha for debt servicing

Adds detail, background, quote

LUSAKA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Zambia has earmarked 47.7 billion kwacha ($2 billion) to tackle debt servicing as it tries to navigate out of a debt crisis, Finance Minister Bwalya Ng'andu said on Thursday

Zambia became Africa's first pandemic-era sovereign default last month after it failed to pay a $42.5 million coupon on one of its Eurobonds.

Ng'andu told parliament that 27.7 billion kwacha would be spent on external debt obligations - 16 billion kwacha on multilateral debt and 11.7 billion kwacha on bilateral debt and commercial creditors.

"Given the extent of Zambia’s financing needs, the government has responded by requesting all creditors to participate in the implementation of the debt service stand still," Ng’andu said.

Parliament approved N’gandu’s 119.6 billion kwacha 2021 budget and it now only awaits the signature of the president.

The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday it would assess a possible support programme in the coming weeks after Zambia, a major copper producer, formally requested its support.

($1 = 21 Zambian kwachas)

