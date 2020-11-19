World Markets

Zambia's copper production rose 9.45% this year, mines minister says

Contributor
Chris Mfula Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD

Zambia produced 646,111 tonnes of copper between January and September 2020, up from 590,321 tonnes in the same period last year, Mines Minister Richard Musukwa said on Thursday, attributing the 9.45% rise to increased mine output.

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Zambia produced 646,111 tonnes of copper between January and September 2020, up from 590,321 tonnes in the same period last year, Mines Minister Richard Musukwa said on Thursday, attributing the 9.45% rise to increased mine output.

Africa's no.2 copper producer, Zambia defaulted last Friday after failing to pay the $42.5 million coupon on its Eurobond debt.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +27 66 156 5214;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why now is the case for international markets

    Franklin Templeton Head of Global Index Portfolio Management Dina Ting joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss why now is the case for international markets and how recent market events have created new opportunities.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More