Zambia's copper production rose 9.45% this year, mines minister says

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Zambia produced 646,111 tonnes of copper between January and September 2020, up from 590,321 tonnes in the same period last year, Mines Minister Richard Musukwa said on Thursday, attributing the 9.45% rise to increased mine output.

Africa's no.2 copper producer, Zambia defaulted last Friday after failing to pay the $42.5 million coupon on its Eurobond debt.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +27 66 156 5214;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.