Zambia's central bank raises lending rate by 50 basis points to 9.0%

LUSAKA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Zambia's central bank decided to raise its benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points to 9.0%, Governor Denny Kalyalya told a news conference on Wednesday.

Kalyalya said inflation had been persistently above the upper bound of the target range and the decision to raise the rate was to begin to steer inflation towards the range.

