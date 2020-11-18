Zambia's central bank leaves main lending rate at 8.0%
LUSAKA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Zambia's central bank left its main lending rate unchanged at 8.0%, its Governor Christopher Mvunga said at a news conference on Wednesday.
Mvunga added that successfully navigating a debt restructuring following a sovereign default was essential for the major copper producer to return to fiscal fitness.
