Zambia's central bank keep rates flat citing low growth, deficits as risks

Chris Mfula Reuters
LUSAKA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Zambia's central bank held the benchmark lending rate at 11.5% on Wednesday, as governor Denny Kalyalya expressed concern about slow economic growth and a hefty fiscal deficit.

The central bank of Africa's no.2 copper producer said it expected growth of 3% in 2020 and 3.7% in 2021. Economic activity has been hampered by widespread power shortages and growing public debt, stoking fears of a fiscal crisis.

