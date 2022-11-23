Zambia's central bank holds key rate at 9.0%

Adds growth forecast, details

LUSAKA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Zambia's central bank kept its monetary policy rate unchanged at 9.0% the central bank said on Wednesday, maintaining a rate it has kept since November 2021.

Central bank governor Denny Kalyalya told a news conference that debt restructuring efforts were likely to impact the economy positively, but for now growth was sluggish.

He said growth forecast at 3 percent this year, 4 percent in 2023 and 4.1 percent in 2024.

The southern African country, the first on the continent to default during the COVID-19 era, said in October it hoped to agree debt relief terms with official creditors by the end of the year and commercial creditors in early 2023.

It hopes that the International Monetary Fund's executive board will approve a $1.4 billion lending programme, after its official creditors pledged to negotiate a debt restructuring.

