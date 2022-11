LUSAKA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Zambia's central bank kept its monetary policy rate unchanged at 9.0% in a decision announced on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by James Macharia Chege)

