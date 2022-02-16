Zambia's central bank holds key rate at 9.0%

World Markets

LUSAKA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Zambia's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 9.0%, Governor Denny Kalyalya told a news conference on Wednesday.

Factors influencing the decision included a sharp decline in inflation since the last monetary policy committee meeting in November and the fact that economic growth remained somewhat fragile, Kalyalya said.

