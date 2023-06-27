Zambia's bondholders sees debt restructure deal in 'coming weeks'

By Marc Jones

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Zambia's international bondholders expect to strike a debt restructuring deal with the country "in the coming weeks" a leading member said on Tuesday, a move that would draw a line under the nation's near three-year stint in default.

Hakainde Hichilema's government reached an agreement last week to restructure $6.3 billion it owes to governments abroad, including China, and now needs to win a comparable deal with the holders of its $3 billion dollars worth of bonds.

"The fact that we have an official sector deal is a real positive," said Kevin Daly, an emerging market fund manager at Abrdn, who chairs the committee of bondholders estimated to hold almost half of the $3 billion worth of debt.

"So I think we (bondholders) can now reach a deal in the coming weeks."

Sources close to the bondholder group had said earlier that it would engage constructively with Zambia, which is one of the world's largest copper producers and also has some of Africa's most expansive national parks.

One reason for the optimism is that last week's deal saw Zambia pledge to speed up its repayments if its economy performs well enough for the International Monetary Fund to upgrade its assessment of the country's debt carrying capacity.

Daly said that was something bondholders themselves had called for when restructuring talks became stalled last year over how much debt relief would be required. They now want authorities to provide a list of possible options to finalise the deal.

While China has rejected writing off some of the debt altogether, bondholders could still do that, he added.

"We are ok for a principal haircut," he said.

The group's other main stipulations are an "acceptable" level of coupon payments on the restructured bonds and a realistic "duration" or time frame on them which could be around 10-years and also some repayment step-up over time.

"We just want to see a menu of options," Daly said.

(Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Libby George and Christina Fincher)

((marc.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0)20 7513 4042; Reuters Messaging: marc.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net Twitter @marcjonesrtrs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.