Zambia's bondholders form group for debt talks

By Marc Jones

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Ten of Zambia's international bondholders have formed a creditor group ahead of what is expected to be a complex restructuring of its debts, they said on Tuesday.

One of the world's largest copper producers, Zambia owes money to four main types of creditor. It has $3 billion of Eurobonds outstanding and owes $2 billion to commercial banks, $2 billion to multilateral lenders like the IMF and World Bank and a further $3 billion to China.

The new bondholder committee did not name any of its 10 members but said they were all based in the United States or Europe and in aggregate hold approximately 35% of the total amount of Zambia’s outstanding Eurodollar bonds.

"The Committee has organized to engage with Zambia with regard to its present situation, to facilitate communication among creditors, and to pursue any appropriate actions," the group said in a statement from advisors Newstate Partners.

It added that it was "in close contact" with other bondholders representing an additional 30% of Zambia’s outstanding Eurobonds and that many of the holders were also significant investors in the Zambian domestic government bond market.

The move comes after Zambia's government appointed debt specialists Lazard in May to advise on a foreign-currency debt restructuring. The government has said that debt totalled $11.3 billion as of the end of 2018.

