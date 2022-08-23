World Markets

Zambia's bond holders feel "left behind" in debt talks - finmin official

Rachel Savage Reuters
Zambia's Eurobond holders have registered their "displeasure" at not being included in official sector debt restructuring discussions, a finance ministry official said on Tuesday, adding that they "feel like they are left behind".

Zambia's bilateral government creditors pledged in July to negotiate a restructuring, clearing the way for a potential $1.4 billion IMF support programme.

The details of the relief offered by the bilateral and private creditors on its $17 billion external debt still need to be agreed, however.

Gregory Kabwe, a director of debt management at Zambia's ministry of finance, added that the committee of official sector creditors should have been formed sooner. It did not have its first meeting until June, whereas an initial IMF 'staff level' agreement was reached in December.

