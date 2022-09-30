Zambia's 2022 budget deficit seen at 9.8% of GDP -finance minister

Adds further details, context

LUSAKA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Zambia's budget deficit is projected at 9.8% of GDP this year and not more than 7.7% in 2023, finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said on Friday, as he presented the southern African nation's 2023 budget.

This is wider than the estimated 2022 budget deficit of 6.7% of GDP seen in October last year, while in a medium-term budget framework published in February, the government said it was targeting a budget deficit of no more than 6.3% in 2023. .

Musokotwane said GDP was projected to grow 3% in 2022, with a 2023 growth target of 4%. Last year, the economy grew 4.6%.

Zambia in November 2020 became the first country in Africa to default on its sovereign debt during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the International Monetary Fund, the copper-rich country is seeking $8.4 billion of debt relief from 2022 to 2025.

Zambia's external public debt reached $14.87 billion at the end of June 2022, Musokotwane said.

