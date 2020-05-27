Zambia's 2020 maize output forecast 69% higher - minister

Adds detail

LUSAKA, May 27 (Reuters) - Zambia's 2019/2020 season maize production will increase 69% to 3.387 million tonnes from 2.004 million tonnes in the previous season, Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo said on Wednesday.

"The increase in maize production can largely be attributed to favourable weather, the early delivery of inputs ...and the renewed confidence in growing maize," Katambo said in a statement.

Zambia had a maize carry-over stock amounting to 179,247 tonnes at the beginning of May and plans to double its strategic maize reserves to 1 million tonnes this year, Katambo said.

Taking into account all the requirements and post-harvest losses, the country is expected to have a surplus of 210,099 tonnes," Katambo said.

