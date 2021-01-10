World Markets

Zambian president dismisses health minister, no reason given

Contributor
Chris Mfula Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Zambian President Edgar Lungu has dismissed Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya with immediate effect, the president's office said on Sunday, without giving a reason for the move.

LUSAKA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Zambian President Edgar Lungu has dismissed Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya with immediate effect, the president's office said on Sunday, without giving a reason for the move.

Once seen as a potential presidential replacement for Lungu, Chilufya's political ambitions have faded amid growing calls for his dismissal from opposition parties and health workers.

"The President has thanked Dr Chilufya for the services rendered to government and wished him well in his future endeavors," the office said in a statement.

Chilufya, health minister since his appointment in 2016, was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((wendell.roelf@thomsonreuters.com; +27 21 461 3523;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular