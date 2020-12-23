Zambian police investigate two deaths during opposition protest

Adds comments by opposition and government

LUSAKA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Zambian police launched an investigation on Wednesday into the deaths of two people during a protest against the summoning of opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema for police questioning.

Hichilema, head of the United Party for National Development (UPND) party, was ordered to appear at police headquarters in the capital Lusaka to answer questions about fraud linked to his purchase of a farm in 2004.

A large crowd of supporters, defying police orders, gathered on Wednesday to escort him to the police station and police fired teargas to disperse the gathering.

"In the process of dispersing the unruly crowd using tear smoke canisters, two people were reported to have been shot dead in unknown circumstances which we are yet to establish," police Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja said in a statement.

"Investigations into the shooting have been instituted to establish the circumstances in which the two victims were shot."

The streets around the police headquarters had emptied by late afternoon but there was still a heavy police presence.

A spokesman for the opposition party said Hichilema was still being questioned by the police.

"It was in connection with a farm he bought in Kalomo. They want to know how he bought it," said Charles Kakoma of the UPND.

Police spokeswoman Esther Katongo said Hichilema faced allegations that he misrepresented himself when he bought the farm in Kalomo, 350 km (220 miles)south of Lusaka, more than a decade ago.

She said police had warned and cautioned Hichilema "for the offence of conspiracy to defraud".

In 2017, Hichilema was arrested for allegedly attempting to overthrow the government, but the charges against him were dropped.

Since he won a 2016 election, Zambian President Edgar Lungu and his ruling Patriotic Front (PF) party have been accused of mismanaging the economy and of intimidating opponents and critics. Zambia's next general election is due in August 2021.

(Reporting by Chiwoyu Sinyangwe; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

