Zambian kwacha seen under pressure, Tanzanian shilling set to firm slightly

LUSAKA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Zambian and Kenyan currencies are likely to face pressure next week, while Tanzania's is expected to strengthen slightly.

ZAMBIA

The kwacha ZMW= is expected to remain under pressure against the U.S. dollar next week owing to demand pressure and negative sentiment after the abrupt removal of the central bank governor.

On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's second-largest copper producer at 19.4000 per dollar from a close of 19.0370 a week ago.

"There is negative sentiment arising from the abrupt termination of the central bank governor's contract coupled with rising demand for dollars," independent financial analyst Maambo Hamaundu said.

Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Saturday summarily dismissed central bank governor Denny Kalyalya and replaced him with former deputy finance minister Christopher Mvunga.

KENYA

The Kenyan shilling KES= is expected to stay on the defensive next week as dollar demand remains robust but inflows lacklustre.

"I don't expect much in terms of inflows, and there will be quite some demand in the first week of the month especially from the energy sector," one commercial bank trader in Nairobi said.

Analysts anticipate the shilling to be rangebound next week, trading around 108.20/60, compared to Wednesday's close of 108.15/35.

NIGERIA

The Nigerian naira NGN=D1 is seen flat in the coming week after the central bank reeled out new measures targeted at exporters to try to boost dollar liquidity on the currency market, traders said.

The naira NGNFX=BDCN was quoted at 477 per dollar on the unofficial market on Thursday, a level it reached a week ago.

The currency was traded at 386.15 on the over-the-counter spot market NAFEX=FMDQ on volumes in excess of $14.5 million.

Dollar shortages have plagued the country for months after sharp falls in the price of oil, Nigeria's main export.

The central bank also directed lenders to stop processing letters of credit for imports for third-party suppliers or brokers with immediate effect, another measure to try to curb demand and stabilise the currency.

TANZANIA

Tanzania's shilling TZS= is expected to gain slightly next week due to anticipated inflows of dollars from agricultural commodity exports.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,315/2,325 on Thursday against the dollar, the same levels recorded a week ago.

"We project a stable shilling in the coming week, supported by inflows from commodity exports including coffee, cashew nuts, cotton and gold, matching demand for dollars," a senior forex trader said.

UGANDA

The Ugandan shilling UGX= is seen trading in a stable range over the coming days helped by hard currency inflows from exports of commodities like coffee.

At 1011GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,670/3,680, compared to last Thursday's close of 3,667/3,677.

"Inflows from coffee are on the upswing and we anticipate they continue to provide support in the short term," said an independent foreign exchange trader in the capital Kampala.

The latest coffee export figures show the east African country's shipment of the beans rose by 17.2% year-on-year in July and was the highest monthly shipment since 1991.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula, Nuzulack Dausen, Chijioke Ohuocha, Elias Biryabarema and Ayenat Mersie; Compiled by Chris Mfula; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((chris.mfula@thomsonreuters.com;))

