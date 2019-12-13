Zambian holding company launches action involving First Quantum

LUSAKA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Zambia's Kansanshi Holdings has begun arbitration proceedings against ZCCM Investments Holdings and Kansanshi Mining following a complaint from Zambian state mining company ZCCM-IH, which jointly owns Kansanshi, relating to a money transfer, a statement said on Friday.

Kansanshi is the largest copper producer by output in Zambia and is 20% owned by ZCCM-IH, with the rest owned by First Quantum Minerals Limited FM.TO.

A statement from the Lusaka stock exchange said the complaint referred to an allegedly unauthorised transfer of money, adding the arbitration proceedings were strictly confidential.

First Quantum and ZCCM-IH could not be immediately contacted for comment.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; writing by Barbara Lewis; editing by Susan Fenton)

((Barbara.hm.Lewis@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 2932; Reuters Messaging: barbara.hm.lewis.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.