Zambian finance minister says he is talking to World Bank for agricultural aid

LUSAKA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Zambian Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said on Wednesday that he was in active engagement with the World Bank Group and other multilateral organisations for funding to the agricultural sector.

Musokotwane said at a post-budget media event for farmers that talks for a funding programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were also progressing and preliminary agreement was expected to be reached before the end of the year.

The government wants to attract investment to areas specifically designated for farming and is confident that the World Bank and other funders would extend some aid, Musokotwane said.

The huge amount of debt that Zambia owed meant that foreign exchange was being drained out of the economy thereby hitting demand for agricultural produce, he said.

Zambia has $14.4 billion of debt it needs to renegotiate, including guarantees for state-owned enterprises. Of that, roughly $3 billion is its Eurobonds, around $6 billion is owed to China and its banks, $2.3 billion to multilaterals like the World Bank and the rest to other bilateral creditors.

"We have to deal with this problem of excessive debt and therefore as we sit right now, we are in active discussions with the IMF," the minister said, adding he is hoping he would strike a deal with MF before end of the year.

He said reaching a staff level agreement with the IMF would enable Zambia to discuss with various creditors so that the national debt could be re-arranged.

