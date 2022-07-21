Zambia waiting anxiously for debt relief commitments -finance minister

By Chris Mfula

LUSAKA, July 21 (Reuters) - Zambia's government is anxiously awaiting an official debt relief commitment from its bilateral creditors, Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said on Thursday, as the country seeks to restructure its debts after defaulting in 2020.

"We are at the concluding end of this process and we are just awaiting an official statement from those creditors," Musokotwane said, referring to debt relief commitments required by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to unlock financing.

"We are very anxious and waiting to see what will happen," he said, during an African Union (AU) meeting in Lusaka discussing rising debt levels in Africa.

In 2020, Zambia became the first African country to default in the pandemic era, struggling with external debts that reached $17.27 billion at the end of last year, according to government data.

Its government reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF on a $1.4 billion extended credit facility in December, but pledges from creditors that bring its debt down to levels the IMF deems sustainable are needed before the Fund will sign off on the money.

Zambia's bilateral creditors met on Monday and were expected to publicly commit to debt relief this week, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters after the meeting.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian and Rachel Savage; Editing by Alexander Winning and Hugh Lawson)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.