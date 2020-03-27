Zambia to suspend import duty on mineral concentrates, export duty on precious metals

Adds quotes, more details

LUSAKA, March 27 (Reuters) - Zambia will suspend import duty on mineral concentrates and export duty on precious metals as part of measures to support the economy amid the global coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Bwalya Ng'andu said on Friday.

Zambia has 16 confirmed coronavirus cases.

"In order to provide relief to businesses, the government will remove provisions of … relating to claim of VAT on imported spare parts, lubricants and stationary to ease pressure on companies," Ng'andu told a news conference.

Ng'andu added the government will also "suspend import duties on the importation of concentrates in the mining sector to ease pressure on the sector and suspend export duty on precious metals."

Africa's second-largest copper producer also cut its 2020 economic growth forecast to 2% from an earlier forecast of 3.2%.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Zambia's economic activity had been hampered by widespread power shortages and growing public debt, stoking fears of a fiscal crisis.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by Alison Williams, Larry King)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 11 595 2817; Reuters Messaging: olivia.kumwenda.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.