Zambia to buy gold from First Quantum for foreign reserves

Chris Mfula Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

LUSAKA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Bank of Zambia will begin buying gold from Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals FM.TO as it resumes holding the precious metal as part of its foreign reserves, the central bank governor and a company executive said on Friday.

The southern African nation - a major copper producer - became Africa's first pandemic-era sovereign default last month after if failed to pay a coupon on one of its dollar-denominated bonds.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula Writing by Joe Bavier)

((joe.bavier@thomsonreuters.com; +27 664877766; Reuters Messaging: joe.bavier.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

