Zambia selects UAE's IHC unit as new partner in Mopani Copper Mines

By Chris Mfula

LUSAKA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Zambia has selected United Arab Emirates' International Resources Holdings as the new strategic equity partner in Mopani Copper Mines, state-firm ZCCM-IH ZCCM.LZ said in a statement late on Thursday.

IRH, which is linked to Abu Dhabi's most valuable listed company, International Holdings Company (IHC), will invest funds into Mopani to help with short-term working capital and finance the completion of the mine development to unlock Mopani's long-term potential as well as restructure the copper miner's balance sheet, ZCCM said.

The new investor is also expected to "reset" Mopani's existing relationship with GlencoreGLEN.L, ZCCM said.

Zambia has been searching for a new investor for Mopani since it took control of the assets from Glencore in 2021 after agreeing to pay the Swiss commodities giant $1.5 billion in a deal funded by debt.

As part of the deal, Glencore retained off take rights for copper from Mopani.

Mopani requires $300 million investment to expand output over the next three years and an additional $150 million to sustain operations, ZCCM said in September.

The UAE firm is taking steps to invest in critical metals and develop a new entity that encompasses the entire metals and mining supply chain.

"The proposed investment in Mopani is the largest single investment to date by IRH and represents a key step in the development of its strategy to become a major player in the African minerals sector," ZCCM said.

The Zambia state firm, which holds a minority stake in Mopani, was being advised by Rothschild & Co on the Mopani sale.

Other firms that were bidding for Mopani include South Africa's Sibanye Stillwater SSWJ.Jand China's Zijin601899.SS, Reuters reported Oct. 10, citing a source.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula, Writing by Felix Njini; Editing by Sonali Paul andStephen Coates)

