Zambia sees smaller deficit in 2024, official creditor MoU by year-end

LUSAKA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Zambia aims to narrow its fiscal deficit in 2024 and expects to finalise a debt-restructuring memorandum with its official creditors by the end of the year, its finance minister said on Friday.

Zambia clinched an agreement in June to restructure $6.3 billion in debt owed to governments abroad including China, after becoming the first African country to default on its sovereign debt during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

"The technical aspects of the MoU (memorandum of understanding) are being refined and I am confident that they will be finalised and executed before the end of the year," Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said in a budget speech.

To formalise the debt agreement, which came after lengthy delays in restructuring negotiations, Zambia has to sign an MoU with its official creditors. Besides its largest official creditor China, they include the United Kingdom, France, South Africa, India and Israel.

The government is aiming for a fiscal deficit of 4.8% of gross domestic product (GDP) next year versus 5.8% of GDP in 2023, Musokotwane added.

He said the Zambian economy was expected to grow 2.7% in 2023 and 4.8% in 2024, in line with forecasts made in July.

Musokotwane said the government had made significant progress in stabilising the economy over the last two years.

"This gives us a basis upon which we can achieve higher, sustainable and more inclusive growth," he said.

In July, the International Monetary Fund disbursed $189 million in support to Africa's second-biggest copper producer, part of a $1.3 billion loan package it approved last year.

