News & Insights

World Markets

Zambia says Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, Bank of China debt 'treated as commercial'

June 29, 2023 — 04:38 am EDT

Written by Chris Mfula for Reuters ->

LUSAKA, June 29 (Reuters) - Zambia's debts to the Industrial & Commercial Bank of China and Bank of China will be treated as commercial in its debt restructuring negotiations, a senior finance ministry official said on Thursday.

The country's attorney general is also reviewing a non-disclosure agreement with international bondholders, Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa said at an event discussing Zambia's debt restructuring. He added that he thought bondholders would opt for principal haircuts over maturity extensions.

Zambia, which has been in default for nearly three years, reached an agreement last week to restructure bilateral debts and its international bondholders expect to strike a restructuring deal in the coming weeks.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula, Writing Rachel Savage, Editing by Libby George)

((Rachel.Savage@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.