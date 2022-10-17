World Markets

Zambia restricts number of mining licenses per company to five

Chris Mfula Reuters
Zambia, Africa's second-largest copper producer, said on Monday the number of mining licences that a company can hold at a time will be restricted to five.

"Every miner will be restricted to five licences and those that need more will have to justify,” Zambia's mines minister Paul Kabuswe said during a briefing on mining regulations.

“We have had a lot of licences being used for speculative purposes and we want to curtail that,” he said.

The licensing department, which was expected to re-open on April 11, will resume work on October 19, Kabuswe added.

The minister also said illegal miners would be given 90 days of amnesty to register with the ministry of mines.​

