Zambia records first coronavirus death - health minister

LUSAKA, April 2 (Reuters) - Zambia has recorded its first death from coronavirus, and the number of confirmed cases has risen by three to 39, Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said on Thursday.

Chilufya said the three new cases had all got the virus from people who had travelled abroad.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula Editing by Alexander Winning)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 11 595 2801))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.