Zambia records first coronavirus death - health minister

Chris Mfula Reuters
LUSAKA, April 2 (Reuters) - Zambia has recorded its first death from coronavirus, and the number of confirmed cases has risen by three to 39, Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said on Thursday.

Chilufya said the three new cases had all got the virus from people who had travelled abroad.

