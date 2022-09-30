Zambia plans to acquire "golden shares" in mining sector, finmin says

LUSAKA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Zambian government plans to enhance its participation in the country's mining sector by acquiring "golden shares" in mining companies, finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said on Friday.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Catherine Evans)

