World Markets

Zambia plan to block Glencore plans to close copper operations

Contributor
Chris Mfula Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Zambia on Tuesday has vowed to block Glencore's plan to shut its copper mines in the country and layoff up to 11,000 workers, saying the move is against the law and unjustified despite coronavirus-related disruptions to operations.

LUSAKA, April 7 (Reuters) - Zambia on Tuesday has vowed to block Glencore's plan to shut its copper mines in the country and layoff up to 11,000 workers, saying the move is against the law and unjustified despite coronavirus-related disruptions to operations.

Mines minister Richard Musukwa said Glencore plans to put its Mopani Copper Mines operations under "care and maintenance" for three months from Tuesday due to falling copper prices and the inability of key staff to visit the operations.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; writing by Mfuneko Toyana; editing by Jason Neely)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular