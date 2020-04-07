Zambia plan to block Glencore plans to close copper operations

LUSAKA, April 7 (Reuters) - Zambia on Tuesday has vowed to block Glencore's plan to shut its copper mines in the country and layoff up to 11,000 workers, saying the move is against the law and unjustified despite coronavirus-related disruptions to operations.

Mines minister Richard Musukwa said Glencore plans to put its Mopani Copper Mines operations under "care and maintenance" for three months from Tuesday due to falling copper prices and the inability of key staff to visit the operations.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; writing by Mfuneko Toyana; editing by Jason Neely)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.