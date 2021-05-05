Zambia maize output seen higher at 3.62 mln tonnes, minister says

Adds more detail

LUSAKA, May 5 (Reuters) - Zambia's maize production is expected to rise 7% to 3.62 million tonnes in the current 2020/2021 crop season from 3.38 million tonnes last season, Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo said on Wednesday.

Katambo said the anticipated higher production was due to good rains and the adoption of good agricultural practices by farmers.

"Maize production this year is the highest in the history of the country," Katambo said.

With carry-over stocks of 840,944 tonnes of maize from the previous harvest, the southern African country anticipates a surplus of 1.52 million tonnes, Katambo said.

Zambia plans to keep 500,000 tonnes of maize for national strategic reserves and would export 80,000 tonnes through the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), Katambo said.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; editing by John Stonestreet and Jane Merriman)

