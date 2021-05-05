Zambia maize output seen higher at 3.62 mln tonnes, minister says

LUSAKA, May 5 (Reuters) - Zambia's maize production is expected to rise to 3.62 million tonnes in the current 2020/2021 crop season from 3.38 million tonnes last season, Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo said on Wednesday.

Katambo said the anticipated higher production was due to good rains and the adoption of good agricultural practices by farmers.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; editing by John Stonestreet)

