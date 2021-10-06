Zambia is reviewing mining tax framework, mines minister says

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Zambia's mines minister said on Wednesday that the government had been consulting with stakeholders "to review the mining tax policy framework" to design a tax regime that would be stable, predictable and competitive.

"This will also attract both local and foreign investment in mining and ultimately scale up mineral production in the country," Minister Paul Kabuswe said in parliament. Zambia is Africa's second-largest copper producer.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning, Editing by Helen Reid)

