World Markets

Zambia is reviewing mining tax framework, mines minister says

Contributor
Alexander Winning Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Zambia's mines minister said on Wednesday that the government had been consulting with stakeholders "to review the mining tax policy framework" to design a tax regime that would be stable, predictable and competitive.

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Zambia's mines minister said on Wednesday that the government had been consulting with stakeholders "to review the mining tax policy framework" to design a tax regime that would be stable, predictable and competitive.

"This will also attract both local and foreign investment in mining and ultimately scale up mineral production in the country," Minister Paul Kabuswe said in parliament. Zambia is Africa's second-largest copper producer.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning, Editing by Helen Reid)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 10 346 1076))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    New Japanese PM Kishida Sets Out His Priorities

    Fumio Kishida speaks about his priorities after securing Japan's premiership by being elected leader of the long-dominant Liberal Democratic Party. (Japanese with English subtitles) (Source: Bloomberg)

    Sep 29, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular