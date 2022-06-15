World Markets

Zambia, IMF say major creditors willing to discuss debt restructuring

Contributor
Chris Mfula Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS

Zambia's Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said on Wednesday that its major creditors were willing to discuss debt restructuring, as part of efforts to draw a line under a debt crisis that spurred Africa's first pandemic-era default.

By Chris Mfula

LUSAKA, June 15 (Reuters) - Zambia's Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said on Wednesday that its major creditors were willing to discuss debt restructuring, as part of efforts to draw a line under a debt crisis that spurred Africa's first pandemic-era default.

The southern African copper producer defaulted in November 2020, when an economic downturn triggered by COVID-19 lockdowns and travel restrictions exposed how overleveraged the state had become during the boom years.

It now seeks relief on its more than $17 billion of external debt to get its borrowing under control.

On Thursday it will hold its first meeting with its international creditors -- which include a plethora of Chinese entities, Western banks, sovereign bilateral lenders and multilateral institutions.

"The good news is that now everyone is on board to start talking about debt relief," Musokotwane told a joint news conference with IMF Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Sayeh. "We are now getting closer to debt relief (and) getting closer to the IMF programme."

He added that he did not think the creditor discussions would take more than a month and that he saw August-September as a tentative timeline for starting an IMF programme.

IMF Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Sayeh described September as "opmistically possible", and she anticipated that creditors would be very encouraged by Zambia's efforts to impose discipline on public spending, which include cutting a subsidy on the consumption of fuel and making pledges to slash its budget deficit.

"We are very encouraged by the fact that the creditors are now going to be beginning their deliberations beginning tomorrow ... on the nature of the debt relief they will provide Zambia," Sayeh said.

Zambia reached a staff-level agreement on a $1.4 billion three-year extended credit facility with the IMF in December and needs to finish bilateral negotiations to secure the funding.

(Writing by Tim Cocks and Bhargav Acharya Editing by Alexander Winning and Peter Graff)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular