Zambia finmin says local currency debt to be excluded from restructuring

June 27, 2023 — 09:13 am EDT

LUSAKA, June 27 (Reuters) - Zambian Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said on Tuesday that the country's local-currency denominated debt would be excluded from restructuring to preserve financial stability.

Zambia's government secured a $6.3 billion debt deal last week with its main bilateral creditors including China, a move expected to pave the way for a follow-up agreement with international bondholders soon.

