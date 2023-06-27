Zambia finmin says local currency debt to be excluded from restructuring

LUSAKA, June 27 (Reuters) - Zambian Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said on Tuesday that the country's local-currency denominated debt would be excluded from restructuring to preserve financial stability.

Zambia's government secured a $6.3 billion debt deal last week with its main bilateral creditors including China, a move expected to pave the way for a follow-up agreement with international bondholders soon.

