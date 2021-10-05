Zambia finmin says external debt "grown uncontrollably" to nearly $15 bln, including state firms

Adds quote, details

LUSAKA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Zambian finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said on Tuesday that his country's external public debt had grown uncontrollably over the past decade to almost $15 billion by June this year, including money owed by state companies.

Even without parastatal debt included, Zambia's external debt in that month was estimated at $12.91 billion, he told lawmakers in parliament.

At the end of last year, Zambia became the first African country to default on foreign debt during the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier on Tuesday, Musokotwane announced in a statement that Zambia will start talks on a lending programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) next month.

"National debt has grown uncontrollably since 2012. Year in, year out, the borrowing was spiralling out of control," he said.

Musokotwane was appointed finance minister last month by President Hakainde Hichilema after the latter won a landslide election victory in August, beating incumbent Edgar Lungu to take the helm of the country which analysts estimate to have $14.3 billion in debt.

Zambia's ongoing debt restructuring has become a test case of Western multilateral efforts to make the debt of developing countries more transparent.

Zambia borrowed too much during boom times under the previous government, then was unable to keep up with its payments when it suffered a recession caused by a fall in commodity prices, especially of its main export, copper, then deepened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Musokotwane also said Zambia aims to raise copper production to 3 million tonnes from its current less than a million tonnes in the coming decade.

