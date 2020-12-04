World Markets

Zambia finance minister presents $300 million supplementary budget

Contributor
Chris Mfula Reuters
Published

Zambia's finance minister Bwalya Ng'andu on Friday presented a 6.31 billion kwacha ($300.26 million) supplementary budget for 2020, which he said would mostly be funded by unrealised savings from unspent provisions.

LUSAKA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Zambia's finance minister Bwalya Ng'andu on Friday presented a 6.31 billion kwacha ($300.26 million) supplementary budget for 2020, which he said would mostly be funded by unrealised savings from unspent provisions.

Ng'andu said the additional spending would go towards things including arrears for fuel and electricity and outstanding payments for additional medical staff. He did not mention Zambia's international debt, part of which it defaulted on in November.

($1 = 21.0150 Zambian kwachas)

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Emma Rumney)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular