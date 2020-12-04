Zambia finance minister presents $300 million supplementary budget

LUSAKA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Zambia's finance minister Bwalya Ng'andu on Friday presented a 6.31 billion kwacha ($300.26 million) supplementary budget for 2020, which he said would mostly be funded by unrealised savings from unspent provisions.

Ng'andu said the additional spending would go towards things including arrears for fuel and electricity and outstanding payments for additional medical staff. He did not mention Zambia's international debt, part of which it defaulted on in November.

($1 = 21.0150 Zambian kwachas)

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Emma Rumney)

