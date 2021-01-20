World Markets
Zambia expects to find new Mopani copper mine investor by year-end

Zambia's mining investment arm ZCCM-IH expects to find a new investor for Mopani Copper Mines by the end of the year, the company and its top shareholder, the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), said on Wednesday.

ZCCM-IH agreed on Tuesday to buy Glencore's majority stake in Mopani, taking on $1.5 billion in debt to do so. The state-owned company is seeking an external investor to fund expansion projects at the mine, which it hopes will boost annual copper output from a little more than 34,000 tonnes to 150,000 tonnes.

"We expect a strategic equity partner will be identified before the end of 2021," the IDC told Reuters.

ZCCM-IH Chief Executive Mabvuto Chipata said he agreed with that target.

