News & Insights

World Markets

Zambia dollar bonds jump after creditor agreements with China, India

February 26, 2024 — 03:48 am EST

Written by Rachel Savage for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Zambia's sovereign dollar bonds jumped on Monday, after the President said that creditor agreements had been signed with China and India, raising hopes that the southern African country could be close to finish its long-delayed debt restructuring.

The defaulted bond set to mature in April 2024 rose more than 2.4 cents on the dollar to 68.5 cents at 0852 GMT, its highest level since June 2022, according to Tradeweb data XS1056386714=TE.

Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema told a public event on Sunday that the copper producer had signed the long-awaited official creditor debt rework agreements with China, its largest bilateral creditor, and India and was negotiating with private creditors.

Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane had said Friday that the government was trying to clarify what it meant to treat creditors comparably, after official creditors rejected a previous bondholder deal in November.

(Reporting by Rachel Savage, Editing by Karin Strohecker)

((Rachel.Savage@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.